Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

MSNBC guest implies the Capitol riot was worse than 9/11: 'Osama Bin Laden never took over the Capitol'

By Lindsay Kornick
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC guest Paul Rieckhoff appeared on "Deadline: White House" and implied that the January 6 Capitol riot was worse than the 9/11 terrorist attacks. MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace asked Rieckhoff to elaborate on the Capitol police officers’ statements during a committee hearing earlier this week that the riots were worse than being stationed in Iraq. Rieckhoff agreed with the description and further stated that riot was "domestic terrorism" and that it is "the number one national security threat" above ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 12

Fox News

Fox News

494K+
Followers
108K+
Post
483M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolle Wallace
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Domestic Terrorism#Isis#9 11#Protest Riot#Msnbc#Isis#Al Qaeda#Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
White House
Country
Iraq
News Break
Protests
Related
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Yes, Donald Trump’s final days in office were even worse than we thought

CNN — Donald Trump’s final days as president were defined by near-total chaos as House Democrats moved to impeach him for his action (and inaction) during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol even as the soon-to-be-former president sought to use the power of his office to settle scores and reward loyalists.
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
POTUSMSNBC

'White Nationalism Is One Hell Of A Drug': Trump Slammed After Calling MAGA Rioters 'Tremendous'

Right-wing conspiracy theories spread rampantly at CPAC, where Trump further fueled his big election lie and attendees cheered for low vaccination numbers. Republican leadership has been criticized for doing nothing to stop the conspiracies. Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean joined The Beat, saying Americans will pay for this unchecked spreading of misinformation "with their lives".July 12, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump says being impeached twice didn't change him: 'I became worse'

Former President Trump on Sunday said he “became worse” after he was impeached by the House of Representatives twice during his four years in office. Trump, during a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), compared calls for his impeachment to calls for former Attorney General William Barr 's impeachment.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump makes Ashli Babbitt, killed in the Capitol riot, into a martyr. Why that's so dangerous.

When Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot dead by police while trying to force her way through a barricaded door protecting members of the House of Representatives from a mob of rioters inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, she was energized in part by then-President Donald Trump's big lie that Democrats were hard at work stealing the White House from its rightful Republican owners.
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Former White House Doctor Says Biden 'Has Completely Lost It,’ Would Resign

Former White House physician and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, predicted that President Joe Biden may either step down from the presidency or be forced to resign in the near future, following criticism of Biden’s reported difficulties in providing clear answers in a recent media briefing. Jackson, who represents Texas's...
POTUSThe Guardian

Top US general warned of ‘Reichstag moment’ in Trump’s turbulent last days

Shortly before the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley, told aides the US was facing a “Reichstag moment” because Donald Trump was preaching “the gospel of the Führer”, according to an eagerly awaited book about Trump’s last year in office.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Mary Trump on whether Donald Trump will run again in 2024

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Mary Trump says she didn’t think Donald Trump would run again in 2024. But now she says if Republicans keeping rigging the system and Donald Trump gets the message that he can’t lose, she’s “not so sure” he will abstain. She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that’s why “Democrats can’t keep playing by old rules, because Republicans have burned the rule books.”Aug. 4, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

Comments / 12

Community Policy