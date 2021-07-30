MSNBC guest implies the Capitol riot was worse than 9/11: 'Osama Bin Laden never took over the Capitol'
MSNBC guest Paul Rieckhoff appeared on "Deadline: White House" and implied that the January 6 Capitol riot was worse than the 9/11 terrorist attacks. MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace asked Rieckhoff to elaborate on the Capitol police officers’ statements during a committee hearing earlier this week that the riots were worse than being stationed in Iraq. Rieckhoff agreed with the description and further stated that riot was "domestic terrorism" and that it is "the number one national security threat" above ISIS and Al-Qaeda.www.foxnews.com
