Executive Brings Valuable Combination of Finance Acumen and Life Science Background to the Company. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today announced that Matthew J. Pietras has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective August 28, 2021. Pietras was most recently Vice President of Finance at CiVi Biopharma. Carl Solomon, StageZero's interim CFO has announced his resignation and will step down August 28, 2021.