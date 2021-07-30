Cancel
NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons No. 1 Pick Cade Cunningham Shares Life-Changing Moment With Daughter Riley

By Adam Zagoria
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cade Cunningham shared the biggest moment of his life with his parents — and his daughter. After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, the 6-foot-7 point guard out of Oklahoma State kissed his young daughter Riley on the cheek before walking up to shake the hand of Commissioner Adam Silver.

