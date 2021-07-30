Beckley mayor affirms CARES rules; panel to help allocate federal money

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold

The mayor's office will assemble a group of decision makers from among community organizations to oversee distribution of around $300,000 in federal CARES Act funds to local nonprofits, Mayor Rob Rappold announced Thursday during a special Council workshop and public meeting at city hall.

Originally, members of Council had been asked to allocate the funds, but Rappold announced during the meeting that consultants had said elected officials may not participate in the decision.

"We have seven very intelligent and compassionate Council members, who would, in our minds, be capable of making a good decision on the evaluation of the applications," Rappold said. "We were advised late this afternoon by our consultants that this is not the way to go, that those who are involved in that process should be nonpolitical."

He said the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and other organizations will likely allocate funds, based on suggestions of Urban Designs, Inc., the group the city has used for more than 20 years to consult on federal grants.

From federal CARES Act funding, Beckley is getting around $7 million. City treasurer Billie Trump said half of the money has been disbursed already, and the remainder will arrive in town in about 10 months.

He announced at the meeting that, of that money, around $300,000 is available for local nonprofit organizations. Organizations must submit an application that qualifies and that could successfully undergo a federal audit, said Trump.

The submission deadline is Aug. 19, and Trump said that he and comptroller Jessica Chandler will review applications for eligibility, likely in the order they are received. Applications turned in later than Aug. 19 may be considered, but it is recommended that applications be made by Aug. 19.

Trump said applications will be available on the City of Beckley website, along with information about how to apply. Once the applications are approved, Council will officially vote on approval for funds allocation, Trump said.

A number of nonprofit representatives attended the Thursday hearing in order to state their intentions to apply for funding.

"I'm excited to see all the folks out this evening, and it's wonderful for all of the programs and causes the folks have shown up for," noted Ward II Councilman Bob Canter. "I'm in hopes that we're able to approve and fund, in full, every qualifying application that's submitted."

Rappold said that a portion of the funds will be allocated to Region One to build a $15 million broadband project in six southern counties. Region One in Princeton and Region Four in Summersville are leading the effort and need $5 million of the $15 million. The city, along with Raleigh Commission, has pledged to support broadband development, said Rappold.

The following nonprofit leaders announced their intentions to apply for funding:

• Vicky Webb of the Community Transformation Project asked for $38,000 to fund a school cyber-security program for middle and high school students, along with a program to help them obtain certifications that will enable them to go straight into a job or career after graduation; a modern sports program that allows them to compete with other schools for military and computer science jobs and expansion of a community garden and lawn care initiative and for growing healthy foods and providing educational activities.

• Just for Kids Executive Director Scott Miller asked for $20,000 for two years, to cover a portion of his agency's funds that were lost due to the Covid pandemic. Just for Kids works with prosecuting attorneys, Child Protective Services and law enforcement in Raleigh and Fayette counties to conduct forensic interviews and to offer advocacy and counseling to kids who are victims of crime and criminal negligence. His agency employs nine workers and is the only agency to provide the services in Beckley.

• India Housch of the Raleigh County Humane Society asked for help in building a community pet pantry inside an 18-foot by 24-foot building. The existing pantry does not have enough space to store 300 pounds of cat food and 400 to 500 pounds of dog food. Around 50 people each month get pet food from the pantry in order to feed their animals. Last year, the shelter housed 2,350 animals.

• Debra Bennett and Rhonda Robinson of Hope Restored Feeding Program asked for $20,000 to feed youths ages 5 to 17 during the summer months. Their program operates in June and July. This year, Hope Restored provided 6,802 meals to local children. Due to restricted funding, they were unable to provide a snack bag to last the kids through each weekend. The $20,000 will allow them to provide snack bags.

• Jonathan Gross, treasurer of the Raleigh County Veterans' Museum, asked for $50,000 to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic, due to canceled events and admissions. The money will help procure artifacts and will protect the artifacts from warfare, many of which were donated by local families. The museum is moving to the old Raleigh sheriff's building on Eisenhower Drive once the new sheriff's headquarters is built in Pinecrest Industrial Park.

• Stephanie Stover of Beckley Area Derby Dames asked the city to build a $250,000 community skate area.

• Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Manager Andrea Akers reported the center lost $779,607 of its typical $1 million annual revenue due to the Covid pandemic and asked for a grant for lost income. The center is the largest emergency shelter in the state and is used by a number of nonprofit organizations for fundraising events and by schools for graduations and other events.

• Retired Raleigh Sheriff Steve Tanner, representing Americorps and Vista, asked for $65,000. He announced his group has started a program on opioid abuse to address youth who are in danger. Americorps/Vista partners with One Voice, a Christian-based nonprofit, which helps those with a substance abuse problem or who are facing life challenges. Tanner said the program helps with food insecurities, access to the internet and email accounts and personal hygiene packs. Tanner said that a holistic approach is necessary to address the needs of those harmed by the opioid epidemic.

• Piney Creek Watershed Association Executive Director Corey Lilly notified Council of his plans to apply for funding of a comprehensive plan that will capture tourism traffic that is generated by the New River Gorge National Park and bring it into Beckley so that tourists may spend money in the city. The funding will help the agency recuperate from the economic setbacks caused by the pandemic.

• Samantha Sizemore of the Women's Resource Center asked for $77,000 for a visitation center at the shelter, which provides services for victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking. The center allows children to safely visit a parent who is not staying at WRC and provides a safe place for kids to foster a relationship with parents.

• Danielle Stewart asked for $50,000 per year for two years to hire an executive director of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition and for $50,000 to conduct summer programs for youth at each city park, under the Prevention Coalition auspices.

Stewart asked that the New River Transit Free Transportation Program receive $144,700 commitment for two years so the transit can go door to door for those in Beckley who have no other transportation and asked for help in building a new homeless shelter in the city.

• Tina Pannell of the Juneteenth Committee asked for $15,000 for the next two years to provide education on American history, scholarships and STEM programming for African-American students.

• Cindy Worley of the Beckley Woman's Club asked for $6,000 to replace two doors at the clubhouse, which is often used without charge by local nonprofit organizations. The Beckley Police Department fire chief told club members that the doors need replaced so that they open outward, not inward as they currently do, for fire safety reasons.

• Frank and Debbie Williams did not speak but asked for an application.

• Mount Vernon Church Pastor Damon Hamby asked for $50,000 to construct a community center via the church's recently established 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The church and fundraisers have led to $160,000 being collected. The center will be God's Free Man Center and will aim to reduce juvenile delinquency, incarceration rates and crime in the city. The program targets minority youth but is open to all young people, said Hamby.

• Millie Cox did not speak but asked for an application.

• Dena Cushman of Beckley Area Foundation attended but did not speak.