Ohio State

Garrett Wilson named to the Paul Hornung award watch list

By Phil Harrison
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The parade of preseason college football award watch lists for Ohio State players continues with the announcement of the Paul Hornung Award watch list

The Hornung Award has only been around since 2010 and is awarded to the college football player judged to be the most versatile. And when we talk about the Buckeyes, that can be none other than wide receiver/kick returner Garrett Wilson.

For Wilson, it’s yet another preseason accolade. He’s already appeared on the Maxwell and Biletnikoff watch lists as well as being named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors list. He has also found his way onto a few preseason All-American mentions.

A junior, Wilson is one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the country. He had 43 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver and had two carries for 67 yards in a very abbreviated season. He is also the team’s main returner in the kicking game, though those opportunities have become less of an impact in today’s game with the ability to fair-catch and bring the ball out to a decent position on the field.

The winner of the 2021 Paul Hornung Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show scheduled to be held on December 9, 2021. There has never been an Ohio State player take home the Hornung Award in its 11-year history.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

