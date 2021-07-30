Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Orlando Magic select Jalen Suggs with No. 5 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

By Mike Cali
orlandopinstripedpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first of two top-eight picks is in for the Orlando Magic. With the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Magic selected Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga. The 6-4 guard averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his lone season at Gonzaga while guiding the team to the National Championship game. He shot 50.3 percent from the field, including 33.7 percent from three on 3.5 attempts per game.

www.orlandopinstripedpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Draft#The Orlando Magic#Nba Draft#Gonzaga#The Toronto Raptors#The Detroit Pistons#The Cleveland Cavaliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA Draft news: Lakers sign Jalen Suggs’ teammate, Joel Ajayi

The Los Angeles Lakers traded their first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to acquire some guy named Russell Westbrook, but they were still able to land a promising prospect on Thursday: former Gonzaga wing Joel Ajayi. Following the completion of the draft, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers signed...
NBASportsnet.ca

Jalen Suggs is most NBA-ready draft prospect despite correctable flaws

Even if you don’t really know who Jalen Suggs is, chances are, if you’ve been following sports, even casually, this year you’ve seen his definitive highlight:. That was Suggs’ remarkable near-half-court buzzer-beating triple to send his Gonzaga Bulldogs into the national championship game and keep the hope of an undefeated season alive.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Jalen Suggs issues warning to teams, including Rockets, that bypass him in NBA draft

Jalen Suggs praised the fellow members of his draft class, spoke about their character, even the place in NBA history the group could achieve. But he also issued a warning. He would not lobby for a place atop the list or ahead of any of the three players expected to be selected before his name is called. But he did have a message for the teams, including the Rockets with the second pick, that could have a chance to draft him and likely will choose another prospect.
NBAwatchstadium.com

Cavaliers Focused on Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs in NBA Draft

The Cavaliers have the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft. Assuming Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are the top two picks, Shams Charania says the Cavaliers are focused on Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs. Mobley is currently the favorite to go third overall.
NBAThe Spokesman-Review

Feeling the draft: Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs ready to hit the NBA stage

Corey Kispert was warming up for a recent workout with the Golden State Warriors when he heard a voice from behind. “I’m riding the bike and it’s, ‘Hey, Spokane to the league, pretty cool,’ ” Kispert said. “I turn around and it was Klay Thompson. We talked a little about eastern Washington and basketball and his time at WSU.
NBAfox9.com

Former Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs taken 5th overall by Orlando in NBA Draft

(FOX 9) - Former Minnesota high school basketball star Jalen Suggs is headed to Florida after being selected Thursday as the 5th overall pick by the Orlando Magic. The former player with Minnehaha Academy turned freshman sensation at Gonzaga was among the top prospects coming out of high school and always projected as a high lottery pick.
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Suggs' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Magic Roster

A standout player for Gonzaga as a freshman last season, Jalen Suggs will bring his diverse set of skills to the Orlando Magic after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA draft. Suggs was instrumental in helping the Bulldogs win their first 31 games in 2020-21 and reach...
NBANew York Post

Jalen Suggs slipping to No. 5 is first surprise of NBA Draft 2021

Most mock drafts didn’t see this one coming. The Raptors selected Florida State star Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night — knocking Gonzaga product Jalen Suggs out of the top four. The Magic ended up taking Suggs with the fifth pick.
NBAmidmajormadness.com

Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi prepared for the NBA Draft with The Guard Whisperer

Olin Simplis, also known as The Guard Whisperer, has worked with a long list of NBA players, including the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, and Steven Adams. As the 2021 NBA Draft approaches Thursday night, two of the newest names on that list are Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy