Orlando Magic select Jalen Suggs with No. 5 pick in 2021 NBA Draft
The first of two top-eight picks is in for the Orlando Magic. With the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Magic selected Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga. The 6-4 guard averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his lone season at Gonzaga while guiding the team to the National Championship game. He shot 50.3 percent from the field, including 33.7 percent from three on 3.5 attempts per game.www.orlandopinstripedpost.com
