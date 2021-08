The Main Street paving project that began on July 19 involves milling and repaving Main Street, from the south city limits to Stein Street in Rice Lake. The contractor is implementing some changes to the phasing and order of operations to keep the project on schedule, after weather and equipment delays on Saturday. Milling operations are complete for the outside lanes, and Phase 1 paving is complete from the south end to Burton Street. Paving took place on Monday, and the contractor has adjusted the direction of travel to start from the north end near Stein Street, and progress in the southbound lane.