Lewis County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lewis The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lewis County in northeastern Kentucky Central Adams County in southwestern Ohio East Central Brown County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Scioto County in southwestern Ohio * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 845 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include West Union, Vanceburg, Winchester, Seaman, Rome, Camp Dix, Head of Grassy, Emerald, Cherry Fork, Carrs, Charters, State Route 348 at State Route 125, Sandy Springs, Cedar Mills, Glen Springs, Buena Vista in Scioto County, Kinniconick, Stricklett and Dunkinsville.

alerts.weather.gov

