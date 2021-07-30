Cancel
Monongalia County, WV

Flood Advisory issued for Monongalia by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monongalia The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Monongalia County in northern West Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 900 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated multiple rounds of showers and storms over the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Morgantown, Westover, Star City, Point Marion, Granville, Cassville, Brookhaven, Bobtown, Blacksville, Mount Morris, Osage, Booth, Cheat Lake, Core and Pentress.

alerts.weather.gov

