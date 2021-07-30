Cancel
Contra Costa County deputies won't face charges for death in custody

By Bob Butler
Posted by 
 5 days ago

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office will not charge two sheriff’s deputies who arrested an Oakley man in 2018 who later died in their custody.

www.audacy.com

