Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba County, CA

Yuba County 2021/22 assessed values online

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago

Yuba County property owners can now look up and print their current value notice from the Yuba County Assessor’s website.

“Our team at the assessor’s office completed the work of updating the value notices for 2021/22, so our residents can access their current information anytime,” said Yuba County Assessor Stephen Duckels in a press release.

To view value notices and assessed values, visit yuba.org/valuenotice.

To search for property values, users must provide a street number, street name, community, or Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN). For more information, call 749-7820.

Comments / 0

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
183
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Yuba County, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy