Yuba County 2021/22 assessed values online

Yuba County property owners can now look up and print their current value notice from the Yuba County Assessor’s website.

“Our team at the assessor’s office completed the work of updating the value notices for 2021/22, so our residents can access their current information anytime,” said Yuba County Assessor Stephen Duckels in a press release.

To view value notices and assessed values, visit yuba.org/valuenotice.

To search for property values, users must provide a street number, street name, community, or Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN). For more information, call 749-7820.