HINESVILLE, Ga. — Davion Mitchell is a week away from making his hoop dreams a reality. The Hinesville native is projected to be taken early in the 2021 NBA Draft. "I'm just blessed to be able to be in a position to put myself in the NBA conversation, Mitchell tells WJCL 22 News. "It's a dream come true and something I've always worked for and something I always wanted to do."