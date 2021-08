The Detroit Pistons have a new lease on life since getting the first overall pick in next week’s NBA draft and winning the presumptive Cade Cunningham sweepstakes. Their trajectory was favorable even if they had to settle for a regular old high-lottery pick, but getting the No. 1 pick jumpstarted their rebuild. Now that they’re coming back from one of the worst records in franchise history at 20-52, every decision general manager Troy Weaver makes will have heightened importance.