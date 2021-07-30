Cancel
Sixers' Ben Simmons Appears Unfazed by Possible Trade During NBA Draft

By Kevin McCormick
The NBA draft is finally upon us, and deals are starting to surface in a frenzy. We have already seen multiple trades get agreed upon, with likely many more to come.

One big name that is sure to be talked about all night is Ben Simmons. Not only has Daryl Morey been active in trade discussions for the multiple-time All-Star, but reports emerged that the team plans to move him during the draft.

Despite possibly being on the move, Simmons does not look to be fazed by it all. He recently took to Instagram to show he is spending his day in the pool.

This casual post might ruffle the feathers of some but should not have much thought put into it. At this point, everything is out of Simmons' control. There is nothing he can do but sit and wait.

How things transpired earlier in the season might also play a part in this casual nature. Simmons reportedly accepted the reality that he might go to Houston in a James Harden trade. Now being in a similar situation, it does not seem to be fazing the 25-year-old.

Multiple teams have inquired about Simmons but have failed to meet the high bar set by Daryl Morey. The Sixers' front office continues to stand firm on wanting a high-caliber player in return for Simmons.

Due to organizations' reluctance to meet Morey's high demands for a trade, it still feels like the Simmons saga is not close to ending. Whether it happens during the draft or later in the offseason, Simmons appears to be open to whatever is ahead.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

