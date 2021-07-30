Report: Dodgers, Nationals close to Max Scherzer, Trea Turner blockbuster

Thanks to the draft moving to the All-Star break, my midseason prospect update has moved to after the trade deadline. And this year, it turned out to be a good thing. Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz — No. 1 and 6 in my preseason Top 50 — would have been 1-2 in this update. Alas, they were traded, along with Gerardo Carrillo (would have been in the 11-15 range) and Donovan Casey for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Because of that, we have a new No. 1 in the system and some other guys who normally wouldn’t have cracked the Top 10 are there now.