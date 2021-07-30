Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Raptors take Florida State’s Scottie Barnes with 4th pick

By IAN HARRISON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmC95_0bCEgyc800
1 of 4

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors chose Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-9 Barnes was the ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards in his lone season at Florida State, averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Dressed in a floral-patterned white suit, Barnes leapt to his feet and pumped a fist in celebration when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called his name.

In choosing Barnes, the Raptors passed on Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, a freshman guard viewed as a potential replacement for All-Star Kyle Lowry, who is an unrestricted free agent. Orlando chose Suggs with the fifth pick.

Barnes, who boasts a nearly 7-foot-3 wingspan, is a talented and versatile defender. He’s an unselfish player who was a complimentary double-figure scorer in Florida’s State’s balanced attack, but he made just 11 of 40 3-pointers (27.5%) and 62% of his free throws.

Forced to play home games in Tampa last season because of border restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raptors went 27-45, snapping a streak of seven straight playoff appearances that included the 2019 NBA championship. It was Toronto’s worst finish since a 23-43 mark in the shortened 2011-12 season.

The Raptors also hold consecutive picks in the second round, the 46th and 47th overall selections.

This was Toronto’s highest draft pick since 2006, when the Raptors chose Italian big man Andrea Bargnani first overall.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
291K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Ap#The Toronto Raptors#Gonzaga#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: Where would Scottie Barnes fit best on this roster?

The Toronto Raptors, in possession of the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, are currently favored to select Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, as they would turn the page on the Kyle Lowry era by selecting a pro-ready passer with tremendous passing skill and scoring ability. However, Florida State dynamo Scottie Barnes has been gaining steam of late.
NBAYardbarker

Watch: Potential Thunder Pick Scottie Barnes' Pre-NBA Draft Interview

As the 2021 NBA Draft approaches, there continue to be reports about how the Oklahoma City Thunder are big fans of Florida State forward Scottie Barnes. Ahead of the draft, Barnes spoke with NBA Media and had a glowing review of his draft meeting and workout with the Thunder.
NBABleacher Report

Raptors Rumors: Scottie Barnes Drawing 'Real' Draft Interest amid Jalen Suggs Links

While many see a tier of four players at the top of the 2021 NBA draft, the Toronto Raptors could still surprise with the No. 4 pick. The expectation is Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs comprise that tier, with Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer projecting the Raptors to select Suggs in his latest mock draft. However, it is far from a lock.
NBAYardbarker

Scottie Barnes News

NBA Draft Buzz: Giddey, Raptors, Barnes, Trades, Sixers, Mobley. Potential lottery pick Josh Giddey hasn’t had a chance to workout with any NBA teams since he’s been with the Australian National Team and also didn’t fully participate in the NBA combine, as he told FortyEightMinutes.com and other media on Friday.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

NBA Draft 2021: FSU star Scottie Barnes will be top-five pick

As the 2021 NBA Draft approaches, one prospect seems to be climbing up draft boards at an impressive pace. That player is Florida State star Scottie Barnes, who may not have to wait very long to hear his name called on Thursday night. During the ‘Woj and Lowe Draft Special’...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: What happens if the Raptors select Scottie Barnes?

The NBA Draft is less than a week away, the OKC Thunder currently have the sixth pick with a few options to consider. One of their top targets appears to be Florida State product, Scottie Barnes. Since the NBA Lottery a month ago, Barnes is flying up draft boards. Some experts have him as high as three and as low as six. It is anyone’s guess where Barnes will fall.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Scottie Barnes Explains Why the Raptors Should Draft Him at No. 4

Scottie Barnes' sales pitch to the Toronto Raptors was simple: draft me because I'll bring the defensive intensity that you're looking for. It's not hard to see why the Raptors — an organization that prides itself on its defense — have reportedly become so enthralled with Barnes. He is exactly the kind of player Toronto and Nick Nurse have fallen in love with. He's 6-foot-7 with a crazy 7-foot-2.75 wingspan and can guard just about anyone on the basketball court. Pairing that kind of length with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam is certainly something to get excited about.
NBAraptorshq.com

NBA Draft 2021 Open Thread: The Raptors pick Barnes, prepare for 2nd round

The Raptors are almost officially on the clock with their number four selection looming large in the 2021 NBA Draft. It’s exciting but also loaded with expectations. If the Raptors hit and hit big with their pick, it could be a transformative moment for the franchise, the key to unlocking the next generation of the team. If they don’t, well, these chances don’t come along that often — not for a team as successful as of late as the Raptors.
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

The Raptors Have a Very Easy Decision to Make With the 4th Pick

I hear these words often parroted from Raptors fans on various platforms, and they’re honestly warranted. Under Masai Ujiri, the Raptors have enjoyed their most consistent success in franchise history. They’ve won a championship and developed several good players such as Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby, to name a few. At the same time, let’s also remember that Masai and the Raptors’ higher ups have made some mistakes over the years, they’re by no means perfect.
NBAWPBF News 25

West Palm Beach native Scottie Barnes picked 4th overall in NBA Draft

NEW YORK — West Palm Beach native Scottie Barnes has been selected 4thoverall by the Toronto Raptors in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Barnes played high school basketball at Cardinal Newman High School during his freshman year. He then transferred to NSU University School in Ft. Lauderdale before transferring to Montverde Academy.
NBAYardbarker

Drake Shouts Out Scottie Barnes as Raptors Prospect's DMs Fill with Messages

Later that night Barens' phone began filling up with DMs, he said. His Instagram following jumped 50,000 people and his Snapchat was blowing up. "Last night was pretty crazy from the moment they called my name," he said Friday morning. "Super excited, went through a lot of interviews, people just blowing up my phone, calling me and texting me.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Raptors select Scottie Barnes: Jay Bilas critical of shooting ability

In the first true surprise of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors shook up some draft boards by taking former Florida State star and five-star prospect Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick. While Barnes received strong reviews by most analysts, ESPN College GameDay analyst Jay Bilas explained on the draft broadcast the biggest question surrounding Barnes as he enters the NBA.
NBAcbs12.com

Former Cardinal Newman star Scottie Barnes Drafted 4th overall by Raptors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach native Scottie Barnes was a top five pick in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft. The Toronto Raptors selected the former Florida State star with their 4th overall selection. Barnes played for Cardinal Newman High School in his freshman season before transferring to...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

2021 NBA Draft: Toronto Raptors select Scottie Barnes at No. 4 overall

The Toronto Raptors used the No. 4 overall pick tonight in the 2021 NBA Draft to select former Florida State standout Scottie Barnes. A five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Barnes was ranked as the No. 7 overall player and the top power forward in the class, as well as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Florida after playing at Montverde (Fla.) Academy. Countless top schools and blue bloods offered Barnes coming out of high school but it was the Seminoles that won the battle for his services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy