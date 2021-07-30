Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

BayMark Announces Acquisition of Georgia Residential Treatment Facility

SFGate
 6 days ago

LEWISVILLE, Texas (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. BayMark Health Services has announced the acquisition of Mt. Sinai Wellness Center, a comprehensive Residential Treatment Center (RTC) in Dahlonega, Georgia. Located an hour and a half north of Atlanta on 43 acres in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Mt. Sinai offers comfort, privacy and a peaceful environment for healing. Mt. Sinai is BayMark’s sixth residential facility in its growing portfolio of RTCs, which include facilities in West Virginia, Maine, Louisiana, Georgia and Ontario, Canada. BayMark will continue to grow the residential service line, as well as other levels of care, to meet the ever-growing need for comprehensive, quality, individualized treatment options including but not limited to MAT for substance use disorders across the country.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Centers#Mental Health#Continuum#Baymark Health Services#Prweb#Rtc#Americans#Baymark Division#Http Www#Mtsinaiwellness Com#Canadian#Opioid Use Disorder#Sud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health Servicesburlington-record.com

State releases updated mitigation guidance for residential care facilities

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released updated guidance modifying mitigation requirements for residential care facilities serving older adults and people with disabilities. In response to the COVID-19 Delta variant, the state has required enhanced infection control measures in areas where viral transmission has been higher to ensure...
Concord, NHconwaydailysun.com

State expands behavioral health residential treatment for children

CONCORD — With the Executive Council’s approval of contracts to expand behavioral health residential treatment, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services achieved a critical milestone in the advancement of a comprehensive system of care for children with behavioral health needs. On July 14, Gov. Chris Sununu and...
Public Healthdovecreekpress.com

State adds masking requirements for residential care facilities

Following CDC recommendations, universal masking now required regardless of vaccination status. Statewide, (August 3, 2021): Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released updated guidance modifying masking requirements for residential care facilities serving older adults and people with disabilities. The changes come after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended mask use for vaccinated individuals indoors in areas where cases are surging.
Rhinelander, WIstarjournalnow.com

Ascension acquisition of St. Mary’s, other facilities official

Aspirus Health on Sunday assumed ownership from Ascension Wisconsin of seven hospitals, 21 clinics and air and ground medical transport services in north and and central Wisconsin. Included are St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk, Eagle River Hospital and Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. Additionally,...
Health ServicesFOXBusiness

These are the best states for health care in 2021: report

As the U.S. continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, health care is more important than ever – and where you reside can determine what kind of care you’re able to get. On Monday, WalletHub published a report that ranked all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., to find the best...
HealthWSJM

Nurses Association Seeking Patient Limits For Nurses

A video has been released by the Michigan Nurses Association calling for the state Legislature to put limits on nurse patient assignments in hospitals. The group says the Safe Patient Care Act would establish patient assignment limits based on national standards, and also provide whistleblower protections for those who report violations and establish a law to limit forced overtime. Oakland County nurse Brenna Tresidder speaks in the video about the challenge the pandemic has posed for nurses.
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Colorado mandates masks for all at residential care facilities, vaccinated or not

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will now require staff, visitors and residents in residential care facilities to wear masks, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the updated guidance on Tuesday night. It falls in line with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends indoor masking in areas where case transmission is surging.
Tucson, AZSignalsAZ

City of Tucson Announces Mask Requirements for City Facilities

Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the City of Tucson yesterday, July 28, re-instituted its mask policy for people in City buildings, including those who are fully vaccinated. This applies to all buildings, including Parks and Recreation facilities. Masks will be available at the entrances of city buildings for those who need one.
Yukon, OKtheyukonreview.com

Mustang, Yukon discuss joint water treatment facility

A joint arsenic removal facility would benefit Mustang and Yukon, Jay Adams, Central Oklahoma Water Resource Authority chairman, said. “One of the things we can’t afford to neglect is doing long-range planning to make sure our communities have access to water,” he said. According to the World Health Organization, arsenic,...
Haywood County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Opioid settlement could result in drug treatment facility

Now, elected officials like Rep. Mark Pless, R-Haywood, are looking for ways to use the windfall to undo some of the damage wrought by the deceptive marketing practices of pharmaceutical companies that fueled the nation’s opioid epidemic by burying risks associated with the powerful painkillers. In May 2018, North Carolina...
Williamstown, WVWTAP

Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council this week is scheduled to consider final passage of an 11-month moratorium on new treatment centers and homes for recovering addicts. Both Parkersburg and Vienna have approved first readings of nearly identical ordinances. Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan says that city’s council may consider...
Parkersburg, WVSFGate

City bars new residential drug treatment centers for a year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city has approved a moratorium on residential drug treatment facilities. The Parkersburg City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday to approve an ordinance that bars new centers until June 30, 2022, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. The vote came after multiple people spoke in...
Pennsylvania Stateabc27.com

Pennsylvania ranks 12th best state for health care

The personal finance website WalletHub released new findings for the best places to receive health care among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ranked number 12 in the nation. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the average American spends over $11,000...
Columbia, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Health officials change mask guidelines as delta worsens

COLUMBIA — As the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have updated mask guidelines. In addition, doctors in a Prisma Health update last week warned the...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

State Expands COVID-19 Community Health Worker Program

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services DHSS is expanding the COVID-19 Community Health Worker (CHW) program, bringing it statewide, including to Transylvania County. El Centro Latino and UNETE join six other vendors that were previously selected for this work – Catawba County Public Health, Kepro, Mount Calvary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy