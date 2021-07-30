BayMark Announces Acquisition of Georgia Residential Treatment Facility

LEWISVILLE, Texas (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. BayMark Health Services has announced the acquisition of Mt. Sinai Wellness Center, a comprehensive Residential Treatment Center (RTC) in Dahlonega, Georgia. Located an hour and a half north of Atlanta on 43 acres in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Mt. Sinai offers comfort, privacy and a peaceful environment for healing. Mt. Sinai is BayMark’s sixth residential facility in its growing portfolio of RTCs, which include facilities in West Virginia, Maine, Louisiana, Georgia and Ontario, Canada. BayMark will continue to grow the residential service line, as well as other levels of care, to meet the ever-growing need for comprehensive, quality, individualized treatment options including but not limited to MAT for substance use disorders across the country.