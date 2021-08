Knockout Sports Bar, a boxing-themed sports bar offering the coldest bottled beer in the U.S. and the healthiest, game-changing wings in the country, is seeking out new franchise partners in its home state of Texas. The increasingly popular chain currently has five locations across Texas and plans to open an additional 10 locations by the end of 2021. As their concept has become increasingly popular over the last year, Knockout Sports Bar is looking to expand its footprint, starting with Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and Waco.