Revolutionary Vibration Speakers

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilent Mode has created the world's first wireless vibration speaker designed to encourage rest and relaxation. The speaker is called 'Zense' and has a unique vibration mode designed to relax the listener. The product is portable, durable, and is made with top-of-the-line materials. It is designed to work in any...

#Vibration#Fitness Training#Breathonics
