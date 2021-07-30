Cancel
NBA

Bucks trade No. 31 pick to Pacers

By Luke Adams
 6 days ago
General view of the Fiserv Forum. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks have agreed to trade the No. 31 pick in tonight’s draft to the Pacers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports that Milwaukee is received the Nos. 54 and 60 picks in return, along with two future second-round picks.

The Bucks had entered the night with only the No. 31 pick, having agreed to swap their first-round selection for Houston’s second-rounder in the P.J. Tucker trade at this year’s deadline. They’ll now have a pair of picks right near the end of the draft, which they could use to select a potential two-way player or low-cost roster player.

The Pacers, meanwhile, give up a couple future picks in order to move up to the top of the second round tonight. They now control the 13th and 31st overall selections.

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

