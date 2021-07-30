Cancel
Parents Are Asking TikTok For Access To The Videos Their Kids Are Watching

By Dalia Faheid
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of self-harm. A 12-year-old Oklahoma boy was found with ligature marks on his neck on July 19 after taking part in the "blackout challenge," a dangerous trend circulating on TikTok wherein TikTokkers film themselves holding their breath or choking themselves until they lose consciousness. He was taken to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital for treatment but died early the next morning.

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
