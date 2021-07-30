Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Metro Aviation invests in safety with purchase of ICARUS devices

verticalmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 2 minutes, 29 seconds. Metro Aviation, in keeping with its never-ending commitment to continuously improve and innovate, has made an additional investment into its safety and training measures. By equipping pilots with the ICARUS view-limiting devices, Metro leadership is reinforcing its steadfast dedication to providing pilots with the best training tools available.

verticalmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icarus#Metro Aviation#Icarus#Iimc#Operations#The Icarus Device
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Benzinga

Elroy Air Raises $40M For Specialized Military Logistics Drone

Elroy Air's autonomous, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft, the Chaparral, has caught the attention of investors, including Lockheed Martin. That company's venture capital arm and others were involved in Elroy Air's Series A raise announced on Wednesday. The company reported it had closed on $40 million in financing from Marlinspike Capital, Prosperity7 Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures, with participation from Catapult Ventures, DiamondStream Partners, Side X Side Management, Shield Capital Partners and Precursor Ventures.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Milestone provides two Airbus H145s to Ultramarine expedition ship

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 30 seconds. The Milestone Aviation Group Limited (“Milestone”) has announced that it is providing two Airbus H145 helicopters to Quark Expeditions, the leader in Polar Adventures. The aircraft will be stationed on the dual heli-decks of Quark Expedition’s brand-new Ultramarine expedition ship and will be...
Businessgeneralaviationnews.com

Free tire maintenance course updated

Michelin Aircraft Tires and the FAA Safety Program (FAASTeam) have updated a free online tire maintenance course, The Impact of Tire Maintenance on Aircraft Safety. The course is for pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, engineers and others. “We have invested in aircraft tire training because we know it will have a...
New Orleans, LAverticalmag.com

Metro Aviation returns to tradeshows with APSCON appearance

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 7 seconds. Laissez le bon temps rouler! Metro Aviation is letting the good times roll with a return to conventions, beginning with the Airborne Public Safety Convention in New Orleans, LA, July 28-30. Metro will display the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Airbus H125, a mission-ready...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Invest in a Higher Level of Purchasing: Compas Unveils New Branding and Approach

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Compas today announced a rebranding that reflects future growth of the organization and expansion of its capabilities. The rebranding is part of an overall growth strategy that includes highlighting the benefits of working with Compas, which include strategic thought leadership and diversity, which have proven to be priorities among healthcare clients.
Industrygisuser.com

Garmin continues to enhance aviation safety with the introduction of Smart Glide

Smart Glide technology automates tasks and reduces pilot workload in engine power loss emergencies. OLATHE, Ks.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the introduction of Smart Glide™, a revolutionary safety tool that helps pilots in loss of engine power emergencies by automating tasks to reduce pilot workload. Smart Glide joins Collier Trophy winning Garmin Autoland as a part of the Autonomí™ family of autonomous flight technologies. In the event of the loss of engine power in a single-engine aircraft, a pilot faces the urgent, workload-intensive job of maneuvering the aircraft from its current position to a suitable airport. Through compatible avionics, such as GTN™ Xi series navigators, Smart Glide provides assistance to the pilot by recommending a suitable airport estimated to be within glide range, as well as providing critical information to the pilot and optimizing select avionics settings, helping save the pilot precious time and workload1. When paired with a compatible Garmin autopilot, Smart Glide can automatically engage the autopilot and pitch for the aircraft’s best glide speed while simultaneously navigating the aircraft within the vicinity of the selected airport so the pilot can execute an approach and landing.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Lockheed Martin Assumes Control Of MQ-25 Ground Station

Lockheed Martin has replaced Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) as the supplier of the carrier-based ground control system for the Boeing MQ-25 Stingray, an unmanned tanker, a U.S. Navy official said Aug. 2. NAVAIR decided several months ago to change direction on the MQ-25 program in order to... Subscription Required.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Bell unveils new HSVTOL design concepts for military application

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 5 seconds. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has announced the unveiling of design concepts for new aircraft systems for military applications which would use Bell’s High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing (HSVTOL) technology as the company continues its innovation of next generation vertical lift aircraft. HSVTOL technology blends the hover capability of a helicopter with the speed, range and survivability features of a fighter aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Herald

BAE Systems to Sustain Electronic Warfare System Readiness for F-35s

BAE Systems, Inc. has received a $93 million, five-year Undefinitized Contract Action from Lockheed Martin to provide critical sustainment support for the AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare (EW) countermeasure system. The contract will ensure the mission readiness of the growing global fleet of F-35 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Aerospace & Defenseaviationtoday.com

Boeing Demos MQ-25 MUM-T Capabilities Without Ground Control Comms

In a new demonstration from Boeing testing advanced manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) capabilities, the Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial refueler communicated with other manned aircraft without the need for an air vehicle operator on the ground. The demonstration occurred in a virtual environment with the MQ-25 communicating with the E-2D Advanced...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Hill Helicopters accepts Bitcoin with CoinCorner

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 33 seconds. Bitcoin is taking to the skies with an exciting partnership between CoinCorner and Hill Helicopters, which sees the private helicopter company accepting Bitcoin for its luxury aircraft. Bitcoin is rapidly growing as a payment method, made possible by Bitcoin payment gateway services like...
Electronicsverticalmag.com

Air Methods launches new drone solution

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 8 seconds. Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, has announced the launch of Spright, a newly formed drone solution designed to help improve healthcare access and minimize supply challenges. Collaborating with Wingcopter, an industry-leading German drone manufacturer, Spright is creating a drone-based, healthcare-specific delivery network across the United States.
TrafficWashington Post

Metro agrees to share video surveillance after standoff with safety commission

Metro has agreed to share access to its closed-circuit television system with the agency that oversees rail safety, ending a months-long standoff over security issues. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent federal agency that oversees Metrorail safety, issued an order in June requiring Metro to provide access to its surveillance system after the transit agency had denied access for weeks. The safety commission has said it wants visual access to the rail system, adding that investigators want to observe rail workers and operators to ensure that safety protocols are being followed.
Economyroboticstomorrow.com

hIOTron Announces 5 types of maintenance that will Improve Manufacturing Productivity

Regardless of the size of your business, it's clear that there's a solid correlation between plant profitability and your facility's productivity. Kharadi Pune, Maharashtra, August 3, 2021: Regardless of the size of your business, it's clear that there's a solid correlation between plant profitability and your facility's productivity. Maximizing Productivity is the main goal of any industrial company, whatever the nature of its business and the type of good.
Sarah Bowenverticalmag.com

Helicentre Aviation to fund £250,000 in helicopter scholarships

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 29 seconds. Helicentre Aviation Academy has announced its 2022 scholarship initiative – the largest since the program began in 2012. The quarter-of-a-million pound (GBP) scholarship fund will assist prospective integrated and modular trainee helicopter pilots to fast-track their careers and will continue to provide exceptional, qualified professional helicopter pilots to the UK crew supply chain. The scholarships, bursaries and part-sponsored places will all be awarded by summer 2022.
CarsMySanAntonio

Safety Devices And Anti-Theft Devices That Will Help Drivers Lower Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Installing certain modifications to their cars will allow drivers to ask for discounts and obtain better rates. Insurance companies will allow drivers to install certain devices and systems, as long as them lower the chances of being involved in accidents or having the car stolen. Drivers can install the following:
TechnologyAviation Week

SITA To Industrialize Blockchain For Aviation Aftermarket

After years of hopeful speculation about the benefits of blockchain for the aviation aftermarket, a major IT player with technical expertise and wide industry connections and knowledge is planning to move forward with deployment. SITA has transferred responsibility for its aftermarket blockchain... SITA To Industrialize Blockchain For Aviation Aftermarket is...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

New IU Health Lab to ‘Hack’ Devices to Test Safety

INDIANAPOLIS - “The threats to healthcare are absolutely real,” says an Indiana University Health technology expert who cautions the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline Co., the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S., should serve as a warning for the medical industry. Cybersecurity experts believe it’s only a matter of time before a similar attack on a hospital, for example, causes tragic consequences. The reality of medical devices relying on the internet to function is that patients’ lives are dependent on their security. Motivated by patient safety and lessons learned during the pandemic, IU Health says it’s taking matters into its own hands by opening a lab to test medical devices their patients rely on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy