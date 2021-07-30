Metro Aviation invests in safety with purchase of ICARUS devices

Smart Glide technology automates tasks and reduces pilot workload in engine power loss emergencies. OLATHE, Ks.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the introduction of Smart Glide™, a revolutionary safety tool that helps pilots in loss of engine power emergencies by automating tasks to reduce pilot workload. Smart Glide joins Collier Trophy winning Garmin Autoland as a part of the Autonomí™ family of autonomous flight technologies. In the event of the loss of engine power in a single-engine aircraft, a pilot faces the urgent, workload-intensive job of maneuvering the aircraft from its current position to a suitable airport. Through compatible avionics, such as GTN™ Xi series navigators, Smart Glide provides assistance to the pilot by recommending a suitable airport estimated to be within glide range, as well as providing critical information to the pilot and optimizing select avionics settings, helping save the pilot precious time and workload1. When paired with a compatible Garmin autopilot, Smart Glide can automatically engage the autopilot and pitch for the aircraft’s best glide speed while simultaneously navigating the aircraft within the vicinity of the selected airport so the pilot can execute an approach and landing.