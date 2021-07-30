Albuquerque ranks in top 10 for best recreational cities for 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque ranks among the top 10 cities in the country for best places of recreational activities in 2021, according to aWallet Hub survey. The city ranked No. 8 overall, coming in closely behind Atlanta, Georgia and Honolulu, Hawaii. In the survey, the score was based on entertainment and recreational facilities per capita, the cost of recreation, quality of parks and weather in the area.