AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update on the 13th Street bridge between Georgia and South Carolina. You can expect lane closures every day this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from the Georgia side heading into South Carolina. GDOT plans to replace the 80-year-old bridge with one that’s more walkable. They also plan to add decorative lights so you can see it better at night.