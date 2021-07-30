Celebrations erupt as Houston drafts Jalen Green at No. 2

The celebration was on shortly after the Rockets picked G League Ignite guard Jalen Green at No. 2 overall in Thursday’s first round of the 2021 NBA draft. It applied to both Green himself at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and among Houston fans watching all around the world.

Green worked out in Houston earlier this week, and the 19-year-old said he saw himself as a “good fit” with the Rockets. He already appears to have a strong relationship with 21-year-old guard Kevin Porter Jr., and that duo now appears to be Houston’s backcourt of the future and at the heart of their rebuilding efforts in the post-James Harden era.

An explosive 6-foot-6 guard with significant potential as a scorer, Green averaged 17.9 points (46.1% FG, 36.5% on 3-pointers), 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 15 regular-season games at this year’s G League bubble. Green was one of the first elite prospects to take advantage of the league’s new “professional pathway” program, which he believes offered superior NBA preparation relative to college basketball.

Shortly after Houston landed the No. 2 overall pick in the June 22 draft lottery, Green rapidly became a favorite of many fans and analysts for that spot. Now, it appears evident that the enthusiasm was matched by general manager Rafael Stone and the franchise itself.

Stick with Rockets Wire throughout Thursday night and Friday for more draft coverage, including a media availability session with Stone. For now, here’s a look at some of the immediate reaction by Green, Houston fans, and other knowledgeable observers from around the league.

