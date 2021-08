While there is no shortage of iPhone Night mode tutorials, you don’t often see any produced by Apple itself. So, in something of an unusual but welcome move, Apple late last week posted a video to its YouTube channel where it provides instructions on how to shoot and edit “otherworldly photos” in Night mode. The video is put together with the help of photographer Maria Lax, a Finnish artist based out of London. While using the iPhone’s Night mode right of the box is simple enough, the video will undoubtedly help you add a bit of pizazz to your photos. Today’s Top...