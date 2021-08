“Venom” will get an opportunity to revenge his only defeat. On Tuesday morning, Bellator MMA announced that Douglas Lima would square off with Michael Page once again in October. The first time “The Phenom” and “Venom” locked horns, Lima handed Page his first defeat after knocking him out 35 seconds in the second stanza at Bellator 232. The pair will headline the upcoming Bellator London card, which also marks the promotional return in the Old Continent following the COVID-19 outbreak. The latest Bellator event outside the United States dates back to Bellator 240, which took place in Dublin on Feb. 2020.