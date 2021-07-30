Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Windows 11 Is Now Available To Beta Channel Testers

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat being said, even in beta this is still a relatively early version of Windows which means that you might not necessarily want to use it as your daily driver. It should be fine if you just want to download it and take a look under the hood and see what Windows 11 has to offer once it’s available.

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows 10#Computers#Microsoft#Dev
Related
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Windows 11 Chat first preview available for Windows Insiders

The development team at Microsoft have today announced a first preview of the new Windows 11 Chat feature is now available to Windows Insiders. Not all features are available as yet in the new Chat feature, but the development team will be rolling out new features to Windows Insiders over the coming weeks such as individual and group audio and video calls and meetings, presence and status settings, screen sharing, and others.
Video Gameshappymag.tv

Amazon MMO is reportedly destroying beta testers’ expensive RTX 3090s

Amazon MMO New World is being blamed for destroying various beta testers’ valuable and scarce RTX 3090 graphics cards. If true, there is a strong argument that Amazon should be held responsible and reimburse the effected gamers. The upcoming Amazon MMO (massively multiplayer online game) New World has already hit...
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to download Windows 11 beta

Windows 11 has officially been announced, the minimum system requirements have been listed, and there are preview builds available for those looking to try the OS out. Windows 11 is available for anyone who wants to try the OS out before it is officially released to the public. If you have a system that meets the minimum requirements for the OS, you can install Windows 11.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

AirPods Pro Beta Firmware Now Available

Upcoming AirPods Pro firmware updates are now available to Apple Developer Program members as beta versions. ‌AirPods Pro‌ firmware beta one features FaceTime Spatial Audio and Ambient Noise Reduction. Custom Transparency mode, including Conversation Boost, was initially expected to be included in the beta but appears to have been delayed for a later version.
wccftech.com

Nova Launcher 7 is Finally Available as Public Beta

After nearly half a year since its official announcement, the Nova Launcher 7 is finally available as a public beta on the Google Play Store. The release was announced back in January, earlier this year. For those wondering, Nova Launcher 7 brought a complete overall in terms of code; it also introduced new animations and a list of new design tweaks. The developers behind Nova Launcher have been working hard for the past few months and have added a plethora f new changes.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Beta Release Window Potentially Revealed

One of the biggest questions that continues to surround Halo Infinite at this point in time involves the release of the game's first beta phase. These preview sessions, which 343 Industries refers to as flights, have greatly been detailed by the studio in recent days, but a specific launch date has yet to be given. Fortunately, 343 has provided a bit more context to this release strategy and has now informed fans that the first Halo Infinite preview could be happening within the next few days.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Download: MIUI 12.5 beta now available for the Redmi Note 8 Pro

The MIUI 12.5 update rollout has picked up steam over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, we saw Xiaomi rolling out the latest version of its custom skin to POCO X3 Pro, followed closely by Redmi K20 Pro. Then just last week, the company rolled out MIUI 12.5 betas for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 1Os. The latest to join the MIUI 12.5 gang is the Remi Note 8 Pro.
Cell Phonesimore.com

WhatsApp's new multi-device support is in the hands of beta testers

WhatsApp is now testing multi-device support with beta testers. The feature isn't available to all testers yet, but continues to roll out. Hugely popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is now beta testing a feature that people have long been crying out for. Those on the current iOS beta of the app have begun to notice a new feature — multi-device support.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Halo Infinite Beta Details Should Be Available This Month

Easily one of the more anticipated Microsoft exclusives coming out this year is Halo Infinite. The video game was originally slated to release into the marketplace back in 2020 alongside the release of the Xbox Series X as well as the Xbox Series S. However, the first big showcase for the game had plenty of fans voicing their frustration over the lack of detail and quality. That ultimately pushed the game back a year and with it the betas for players to get an early inside look into the title.
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft releases new Windows 10 21H2 beta to the Release Preview channel

Today, Microsoft is releasing KB5004296 to the Release Preview channel of the Windows Insider Program. It’s the second preview of Windows 10 version 21H2, but as is the case with how enablement package updates work, this cumulative update is also for those on the Release Preview ring that are on version 21H1.
ComputersBeta News

Microsoft Windows 11 reaches Beta milestone

Last week, we told you that Microsoft had released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100. Was that exciting news? Meh, not really. I mean, look, Microsoft releases a lot of pre-release versions of Windows to its Insiders (aka unpaid testers) so it isn't exactly thrilling anymore. With that said, some people are very enthusiastic about the upcoming Windows 11, so I suppose any news about the operating system is significant right now.
TV ShowsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

macOS 12 Monterey beta 4 now available for developers

Lots of new betas from Apple this week, including iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 4 and watchOS 8 beta 4 and now we have macOS 12 Monterey beta 4 for the Mac. So far the software has only been released to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.
Fudzilla

Windows 11 goes to beta

Until today, getting access to Windows 11 meant installing the Dev preview, which Microsoft says is for "highly technical users" as it has "rough edges". However, Vole claims that the beta release is less volatile, with builds being validated by Microsoft, though it's still probably something you'll want to install on a test machine or second partition.
ComputersEngadget

PlayStation 5 SSD upgrades are finally enabled for beta testers

As expected, Sony is gradually opening up access to the PS5's empty M.2 expansion slot. Starting today, a new system software update gives beta users in the US, Canada and parts of Europe the ability to boost local storage with select SSD drives. But, the process isn't as straightforward as previous reports suggested.
Android Central

How to sign up to be a PS5 beta tester

New features and software updates can make your experience with consoles like the PS5 even smoother. If you want to check out some upcoming features ahead of time, such as PS5 SSD storage expansion or the ability to sort your Trophy list vertically, you can. By signing up to be a PS5 beta tester, if you're selected, you'll have the opportunity to try this stuff out weeks or even months before most users. Here's how.
slashdot.org

Windows 11 Now Has Its First Beta Release

Microsoft has released the first beta of Windows 11, available to those enrolled in its Windows Insider Program. From a report: Until today, getting access to Windows 11 meant installing the Dev preview, which Microsoft says is for "highly technical users" as it has "rough edges." According to Microsoft, the beta release is less volatile, with builds being validated by Microsoft (though it's still probably something you'll want to install on a test machine or second partition). Of course, to install the beta you'll need a compatible computer. Figuring out if your hardware will work with the next version of Windows has been notoriously tricky to pin down, but Microsoft's article about preparing for Insider builds directs people to its system requirements page. The company has said that it will be paying close attention to how well 7th Gen Intel and AMD Zen 1 CPUs work during the testing period, so it's possible those systems could be allowed to run the beta but not the final release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy