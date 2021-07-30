Cardinals bring in 3 D-linemen for tryout

The Arizona Cardinals have a number of roster vacancies currently with nine players on the COVID-19 reserve. Defensive lineman J.J. Watt was placed on PUP with a hamstring injury.

It appears they want to add a defensive lineman to the roster to get some reps while Watt is out, as the NFL transaction list showed the Cardinals brought in three defensive tackles for a tryout Thursday.

The players who worked out are below.

DT Willie Henry

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Henry was a fourth-round pick in 2016 of the Baltimore Ravens. He played 14 games in 2017 and had 33 tackles, three sacks and five pass breakups. He has played in only four games since then.

DT P.J. Johnson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson has not yet played in an NFL game. He was a seventh-round draft pick in 2019 of the Detroit Lions. He played collegiately at the University of Arizona. He has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks, too.

He spent a month on the Cardinals practice squad last season.

He is 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds.

DT Sterling Johnson

Johnson played collegiately at Clemson and then Coastal Carolina. He is 6-4 and 285 pounds. He went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the New York Jets, although he has not made a roster.