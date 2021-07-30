Cancel
Beaver County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Utah, Zion National Park by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Strong winds with these showers may occur well ahead of any rain. Do not wait for rain or the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Zion National Park SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON...WEST CENTRAL KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN IRON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 705 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Zion National Park...moving west at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Zion National Park, La Verkin and Kolob Canyon. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 40 and 43.

alerts.weather.gov

