Fast-moving storms spark tornado warnings, flooding across New Jersey

A fast-moving line of storms sparked tornado warnings and flooding across parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service said a tornado was spotted near Barnegat south of Toms River just after 9 p.m.

The NWS also said two touched down and one caused significant damage in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

As the National Weather Service works to survey any damage, early images show a path of destruction at a car dealership in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Chopper 6 was over Bensalem, Pa. where a line of severe weather left a path of destruction.

Cars were seen flipped in parking lots and a roofing structure was torn off the property.

Police said five people were injured in the storms, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Action Cam was on the scene after severe weather swept through Feasterville-Trevose, Bucks County.

Reports of storm damage and flooding across New Jersey came in as the storms moved out.

A viewer sent video of the flooding in Nutley, New Jersey, after the storms moved through.

There, the rain was so heavy and fast that trash cans floated down streets.

In Verona, New Jersey, a giant ancient Oak tree toppled in the storm and pulled down all the cables it could grab.

"I mean look at the size of it, and the resistance with the wind, you know, it just blew right over and you think it's a good healthy tree, but you don't know when these trees are gonna go down," Paul Fess said.

