Most baby showers follow the same formula: There are party games (think: blindfolded diaper challenges and guessing games), fruity mocktails for the moms-to-be, and plenty of pink and blue decor. But if you happen to be expecting a baby on or around October 31, stray from tradition and go with a Halloween-themed baby shower instead. Once you come up with a list of all of the ghosts, goblins and ghouls in your life a.k.a. your guest list, take a look at these ideas to throw the ultimate Halloween baby shower.