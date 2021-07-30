Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 2 - Kicking Competition

Training Camp was officially back in Berea and so was the heat. It was a bright, sunny and balmy day on the back practice fields in Berea. The Browns worked for close to two hours and looked like a team that was picking up right where it left off. The pad-less session looked a lot like the final couple of days in mandatory minicamp, as the Browns mixed in a variety of individual, seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 periods.