Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 2 - Kicking Competition

By Chris Pokorny
Dawgs By Nature
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 2 (7/29/21) 1. A Big Role for Anthony Walker: Last year, LB B.J. Goodson was the Browns’ signal caller on defense, and he played above expectations on a 1-year deal. Despite Goodson’s year, Cleveland tried to aim higher by signing LB Anthony Walker. According to S John Johnson III, Walker will handle that responsibility this year, even though Johnson did it with the Rams in 2020:

www.dawgsbynature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#Goodson#Bynateulrich#Wr#Camijustice#The Akron Beacon Journal#K Chase Mclaughlin#Espn
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFL27 First News

Browns place prized rookie on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns placed rookie Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the COVID-19 list on Sunday. He was selected #52 overall out of Notre Dame, and is expected to compete for a starting spot on the Cleveland defense. Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award and was a unanimous All-America...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Saints call Browns about a WR trade?

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to open their training camp with the hope that they can stay healthy and compete for a Super Bowl in 2021. The New Orleans Saints haven’t reported to camp yet either but already got some bad news that star receiver Michael Thomas will likely miss games this year.
NFLYardbarker

Nick Chubb Shows Off Amazing Strength In Workout (Video)

Yet, for the Cleveland Browns starting running back, a 420-pound hang clean is just another day at the office. Opposing NFL defenses have become all too familiar with Chubb over the last couple seasons. With three consecutive top-ten rushing yard campaigns, defenses know what’s coming when number 24 is lined...
NFLBleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Spent $1.8M on 13-Carat Diamonds for His Teeth

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly spent $1.8 million for natural porcelain veneers encrusted with diamonds as part of a "full mouth reconstruction" to replace 28 teeth. TMZ Sports reported Sunday that Beckham enlisted celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, who previously worked for musicians Post Malone and Chris...
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are unblockable with pads on -- What we learned from Day 6 of Browns camp: Ellis L. Williams

BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been self-indulgent. These past few days my opens centered around me. My mind, some thought or an experience driving to practice. Well, those narcissistic admissions are done. I have no time (or words) to waste describing Day 6 of Browns training camp, also known as “Pads Prime.” Like a pounding gavel, Jadeveon Clowney commenced the first padded practice by popping tackle Jack Conklin and calmly moving him aside to wreck an early rep.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Is the injury bug already appearing?

The Cleveland Browns just can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Could this destroy their chances at competing for a Super Bowl?. We aren’t even halfway through training camp, and the Cleveland Browns are already dealing with injuries, especially in the secondary. It started last week when Greedy Williams left practice because of the heat and continued this week with Ronnie Harrison leaving practice with a “lower extremity” injury.
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 1

Training Camp was officially back in Berea and so was the heat. It was a bright, sunny and balmy day on the back practice fields in Berea. The Browns worked for close to two hours and looked like a team that was picking up right where it left off. The pad-less session looked a lot like the final couple of days in mandatory minicamp, as the Browns mixed in a variety of individual, seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 periods.
brownsnation.com

WR3 Competition Heating Up In Browns Training Camp

One of the many storylines to watch as the Cleveland Browns open training camp in 2021 is who will earn the WR3 role. All indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is getting healthy quicker than expected. If that continues, he will be WR1. Of course, Jarvis Landry is then WR2.
Dawgs By Nature

Browns officially sign Nick Chubb to contract extension

The Cleveland Browns made it official on Monday by announcing that they have agreed to a contract extension with running back Nick Chubb. The deal is reportedly for three years and $36.6 million, with $20 million in guaranteed money. His average salary of $12.2 million per year makes him the sixth highest-paid running back in the league, according to spotrac.com.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Watch Odell Beckham Jr. in action on Day 1 of Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- Early in practice on Wednesday, during individual drills, Jarvis Landry tried to toss a water bottle to his teammate and best friend, Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham wasn’t expecting it and it hit him in the face. Not like square-in-the-face, but it was enough of a shot to the chin to give him momentary pause.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Haslams realistic about Browns chances as training camp kicks off

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam know they’ve finally got a good team, maybe even a Super Bowl contender. But they’re keeping their expectations tempered. In a Facebook post, the Cleveland Browns join in the fans excitement to be “Back Together” as training camp kicked off...
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jadeveon Clowney healthy and having fun in Browns camp

Among the many defenders added to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, Jadeveon Clowney may be the biggest name. As a first overall pick with impressive physical traits, Clowney has been talked about for years as a player who could break out. Unfortunately, the former South Carolina Gamecock has struggled with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy