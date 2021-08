MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the fatal road rage shooting earlier this month that left a Twin Cities youth baseball coach dead. The law office of Schwebel, Goetz & Sieben announced Wednesday that it’s offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever shot Jay Boughton on July 6. “The murder of a man like Jay Boughton in a road rage incident is a tragic outrage,” Jim Schwebel said in a statement. “He was a husband, father, and community volunteer whose death is an enormous loss to all....