Woman accused of stealing almost $250,000 from estate of fallen THPD officer Rob Pitts’ son
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County woman has been charged with theft, accused of stealing from the estate of fallen Terre Haute Police officer Rob Pitts. Indiana State Police Detective Brian Maudlin initiated a criminal investigation on March 6, 2021, after receiving information from a family member that Josie M. Huff, age 31, of Robinson, Illinois, had allegedly misused and misappropriated funds for self-gain from the estate of her son, in the amount of $248,653.81.www.mywabashvalley.com
