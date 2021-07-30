Chicago Bulls: Devon Dotson set to compete with Summer League team
With the night of the 2021 NBA Draft approaching in just a matter of hours for the Chicago Bulls, the anticipation begins to figure out if the front office will make a big move during the festivities. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if a big move was around the corner for executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley, given the precedent set at the deadline.pippenainteasy.com
Comments / 0