Why the Colorado Rockies could be huge beneficiaries of the Washington Nationals-Los Angeles Dodgers trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner
Jeff Passan was the first to report the massive news that the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals are “finalizing” a deal that would send right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Dodgers. If it is completed, it will undoubtedly be the biggest trade of the 2021 trade deadline. It will also have a huge impact on the Colorado Rockies in a big way.roxpile.com
Comments / 0