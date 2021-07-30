Hornets ‘very surprised’ James Bouknight fell to them in NBA draft

James Bouknight’s sights are squarely set on the upcoming NBA draft, potentially eyeing a top 10 and even top-five selection. As a late first round talent coming into the beginning of last season, Bouknight has taken an astronomical leap into a legitimate superstar prospect. This major bump is thanks in part to his complete scoring package, athleticism, and natural instincts for the game that he showcased last season, as well as his stellar combine performance. Many scouting reports around the league have been released and here we’ll take a look at what the experts are saying about Bouk, before we compare him to some of his similar counterparts.