Bonino agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.1 million contract with San Jose on Wednesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Bonino will be joining his sixth NHL franchise since entering the league back in 2009-10 with the Ducks. While he's never actually played for the Sharks, the 33-year-old center was drafted by the club in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft. Bringing in the veteran will give San Jose the option to move Tomas Hertl back to the wing.