New Mexico governor to mandate vaccinations or frequent testing for all state workers
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that she would require state employees to be vaccinated or tested for the coronavirus. Lujan Grisham’s executive order will go into effect Monday. “Right now, it’s very simple: Get a vaccine, or else you will be tested,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “I will not tolerate any unnecessary risk within the workforce under my authority.”www.santafenewmexican.com
