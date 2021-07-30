Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New Mexico governor to mandate vaccinations or frequent testing for all state workers

By Rick Ruggles rruggles@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that she would require state employees to be vaccinated or tested for the coronavirus. Lujan Grisham’s executive order will go into effect Monday. “Right now, it’s very simple: Get a vaccine, or else you will be tested,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “I will not tolerate any unnecessary risk within the workforce under my authority.”

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Governor S Office#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy