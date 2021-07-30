Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, MA

Thursday night news update

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this news update, The department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 data. In Massachusetts, the state's positivity rate over the past seven days sits at 1.92 percent, 742 new COVID-19 cases and eight new COVID-19 deaths are reported. Students in Amherst will likely need t wear masks indoors this fall and Holyoke Police are searching for the person they say robbed the Westfield Bank on Northampton Street Wednesday. Also, Janna Brown has the latest forecast.

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
Amherst, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Amherst, MA
Westfield, MA
Health
Westfield, MA
Government
City
Northampton, MA
Amherst, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Westfield Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy