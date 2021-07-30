Thursday night news update
In this news update, The department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 data. In Massachusetts, the state's positivity rate over the past seven days sits at 1.92 percent, 742 new COVID-19 cases and eight new COVID-19 deaths are reported. Students in Amherst will likely need t wear masks indoors this fall and Holyoke Police are searching for the person they say robbed the Westfield Bank on Northampton Street Wednesday. Also, Janna Brown has the latest forecast.www.westernmassnews.com
