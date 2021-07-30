Cancel
Alabama Remembers ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill: ‘We Have Lost Another Legendary Musician & Songwriter’

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The members of the iconic country music group Alabama have each shared statements remembering the life of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill. Hill passed away at the age of 72 yesterday on July 28 at his Houston, Texas home. A cause of death has not been revealed, but the band recently adjusted their tour to allow him to seek treatment for a hip issue. Sadly he died not long after returning home.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

