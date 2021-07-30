Alabama Remembers ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill: ‘We Have Lost Another Legendary Musician & Songwriter’

The tragic news of Dusty Hill’s death is still reverberating around the rock community. “What an icon,” Paul Stanley wrote on Twitter. “Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but ‘Thank you’ and ‘Rest however you damn well choose!'” “Met him just once,” Billy Corgan wrote, “and he couldn’t have been more kind or supportive.” Hill had been enduring shoulder and hip issues for the past few years, and he departed the ongoing ZZ Top tour after just a couple of gigs to...