Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Tornadoes spur injuries, damage in eastern Pennsylvania

Titusville Herald
 5 days ago

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — At least five people were injured when severe weather struck an auto dealership, homes and other businesses in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down Thursday in Bucks County, including an EF-3 twister that hit in Bensalem and contained top winds of 140 mph. The tornado sent trees falling and debris flying, while thunderous downpours flooded streets and roadways.

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Government
Bensalem Township, PA
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornados#Extreme Weather#Ap#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy