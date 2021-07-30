Warriors draft Jonathan Kuminga with 7th pick in move for massive potential; select Moses Moody at No. 14

Moody was selected by the Warriors with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Moody was dominant during his freshman season at Arkansas, averaging 16.8 ponts, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 33.7 minutes per game. The 19-year-old has a seven-foot wingspan that projects him to be an elite defender in the NBA. The 6-foot-6 forward excels by playing off the ball and crashing the offensive glass, but he also showcased a perimeter game in college, shooting 35.8 percent from three. Moody joins No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Kuminga as the Warriors used their two lottery picks on versatile, young wings.