Flash Flood Warning issued for Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Burlington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS, AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Philadelphia, Bensalem, Willingboro, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Bordentown, Beverly, and Tullytown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 349 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 31 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 43 and 57. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED