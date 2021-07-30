Cancel
Franklin County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Franklin, Western Hampshire by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Franklin; Western Hampshire STRONG THUNDERSTORM At 911 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adams, or near North Adams, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Monroe, Williamsburg, Buckland, Conway, Shelburne, Ashfield, Colrain, Westhampton, Charlemont, Chesterfield, Worthington, Goshen, Cummington, Leyden, Heath, Plainfield, Rowe and Hawley. These storms may intensify and become capable of producing damage. Stay tuned for updated statements and possible warnings.

alerts.weather.gov

