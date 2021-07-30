Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Our 10 Favorite Dusty Hill Stories

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
Posted by 
US 103.1
US 103.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the news of Dusty Hill's death at age 72, many fans have been mourning through music: looking back at his finest moments as bassist and occasional singer in ZZ Top. But Hill was quite a character even away from their songs, generating headlines both hilarious and fascinating. For the...

us103.com

Comments / 0

US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Gibbons
Person
Dusty Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Dusty Hill’s children?

ZZ TOP bassist Dusty Hill tragically passed away on Wednesday, July 28, at 72. According to TMZ, Hill passed away at his home in Houston, Texas. At the time of his death, the legendary bassist was married to his long-time girlfriend, Charleen McCrory. Despite McCrory and Hill's decade-plus long relationship,...
Houston, TXnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of ZZ Top's Dusty Hill

Fans were saddened to learn that ZZ Top's longtime bassist and founding member Dusty Hill died on July 28 at 72, per TMZ. Hill is just the most recent musician to die suddenly. Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison and rapper Biz Markie also died in July. Hill's bandmates, Billy Gibbons and...
Musickxlp941.com

Dusty Hill, bassist for ZZ Top, dead at 72

Dusty Hill, bassist for ZZ Top for their entire 50 plus year career, has died at age 72. Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard issued a statement that says, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”
Peoria, IL955glo.com

A Peoria Favorite, ZZ Top Legendary Bass Player Dusty Hill Dead At 72

You could say that Peoria is a ZZ Top town. The Texas Trio has played the River City multiple times in their illustrious career, most recently back in 2019 at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. We were at many of those shows with you, celebrating that swagger, attitude, and Blues inspired Rock that only this band could deliver. Legendary bass player Dusty Hill of ZZ Top has passed away at the age of 72, another tragic loss of an iconic artist and musician in the world of Classic Rock. Dusty, along with his band mates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, revolutionized that Texas Blues Rock sound, as they stormed out the gate in the early 1970’s. All of those iconic songs, “Tush”, “La Grange”, “Thank You”, Tube Snake Boogie”, and the massive multi-platinum success of their 1983 album “Eliminator”, permanently cemented this band as major players for generations. Throw in that car, those videos all over MTV, and those iconic BEARDS…. It’s a sad day, for sure, Peoria. We’ll be paying tribute to ZZ Top, crank it up….we’ll miss you, Dusty.
Houston, TXantiMUSIC

RIP ZZ Top Legend Dusty Hill

ZZ Top shared the very sad news via social media Wednesday afternoon (July 28th) that legendary band bassist Dusty Hill passed away in his sleep. The band shared a photo of Dusty and wrote via Facebook, "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.
CelebritiesPosted by
103GBF

7 Times ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill Lit Up the Screen in TV + Movies

The death of longtime ZZ Top bassist and co-vocalist Dusty Hill on Wednesday (July 28) at age 72 sent a shockwave through the rock community. Subsequently, numerous musicians shared tributes and remembrances in his honor. But TV viewers and moviegoers not clued into ZZ Top's bluesy brand of Southern rock might remember Hill differently.
Texas Statehoustoniamag.com

Texans Say Goodbye to Dusty Hill

Legendary rock group ZZ Top has lost its bassist: Dusty Hill, who’d played with the band since 1969, died in his sleep at Houston home Wednesday, per an Instagram post from the band. He was 72. Born Joseph Michael Hill in Dallas, Dusty Hill moved to Houston more than 50...
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.
EntertainmentAceShowbiz

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

The 'Friends in Low Places' hitmaker, who was set to perform on Saturday, July 31, got his fans evacuated from the venue right after Emmylou Harris took the stage. AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks' latest concert didn't go as planned. The "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker, who was set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31, was forced to put his show on hold due to thunderstorms and now fans are asking for a refund.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy