Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast|Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock images market is poised to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the stock images market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing.

The stock images market analysis includes application, image source, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased evolution of business models as one of the prime reasons driving the stock images market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The stock images market covers the following areas:Stock Images Market SizingStock Images Market ForecastStock Images Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned

  • Adobe Inc.
  • Depositphotos Inc.
  • Dreamstime.com LLC
  • Envato Pty Ltd.
  • Getty Images Inc.
  • Inmagine Group
  • PIXTA Inc.
  • Pond5 Inc.
  • Shutterstock Inc.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Global Digital Educational Publishing Market- The digital educational publishing market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Magazine Publishing Market- The magazine publishing market is segmented by type (print and digital) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market segmentation by Image source

  • Macrostock
  • Microstock

Market segmentation by License model

  • RM
  • RF

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Depositphotos Inc.
  • Dreamstime.com LLC
  • Envato Pty Ltd.
  • Getty Images Inc.
  • Inmagine Group
  • PIXTA Inc.
  • Pond5 Inc.
  • Shutterstock Inc.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/stock-images-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-images-market-2020-2024-industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecasttechnavio-301344843.html

SOURCE Technavio

