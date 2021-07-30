Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock images market is poised to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the stock images market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing.
The stock images market analysis includes application, image source, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased evolution of business models as one of the prime reasons driving the stock images market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
- Adobe Inc.
- Depositphotos Inc.
- Dreamstime.com LLC
- Envato Pty Ltd.
- Getty Images Inc.
- Inmagine Group
- PIXTA Inc.
- Pond5 Inc.
- Shutterstock Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market segmentation by Image source
- Macrostock
- Microstock
Market segmentation by License model
- RM
- RF
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
