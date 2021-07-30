Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock images market is poised to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the stock images market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing.

The stock images market analysis includes application, image source, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased evolution of business models as one of the prime reasons driving the stock images market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The stock images market covers the following areas:Stock Images Market SizingStock Images Market ForecastStock Images Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Depositphotos Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Envato Pty Ltd.

Getty Images Inc.

Inmagine Group

PIXTA Inc.

Pond5 Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market segmentation by Image source

Macrostock

Microstock

Market segmentation by License model

RM

RF

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

