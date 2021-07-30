100-card Historic Brawl returns to MTG Arena as a permanent queue

Magic: The Gathering Arena is about to enter a new age. For years, the digital version of the popular card game has been home to the exclusive Historic format, comprising every card available in the game (minus a few banned cards) and adding classic cards specifically for the format with Historic Anthology sets. Now Wizards of the Coast is taking Historic a step further with the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons set. The bulk of the 782-card set comes from previous Magic: The Gathering releases, including many cards from Modern Horizons and Modern Horizons II. However, Historic Horizons will also include 31 new cards that will not exist in Magic's print formats. That's because they use brand new mechanics that take advantage of Magic: The Gathering Arena's digital nature in ways that couldn't work using physical cards.