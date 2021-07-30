Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

100-card Historic Brawl returns to MTG Arena as a permanent queue

By Danny Forster
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards of the Coast released the Aug. MTG Arena State of the Game today, highlighting that the next update will include a 100-card Historic Brawl queue. Scheduled to take place on Aug. 12, the long-awaited day for a 100-card Historic Brawl queue will arrive in MTG Arena. Similar to matchmaking in Standard Brawl, the system will match players with commanders of around the same power levels. The 100-card Historic Brawl queue will last until Standard fall rotation takes place, with WotC monitoring its popularity.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queue#100 Card Historic Brawl#Standard Brawl#Wotc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Shoppingdotesports.com

MTG Arena’s 2021 Starter Kit to be released in August

The 2021 MTG Arena Starter Kit will contain two decks full of Standard-legal cards for tabletop and digital gameplay, similar to Magic: The Gathering preconstructed decks of the past. And it’s coming to MTG fans next month. Scheduled to release on Aug. 6, the MTG Arena 2021 Starter Kit will...
HobbiesComicBook

Magic: The Gathering To Introduce Arena-Exclusive Cards and Mechanics

Magic: The Gathering Arena is about to enter a new age. For years, the digital version of the popular card game has been home to the exclusive Historic format, comprising every card available in the game (minus a few banned cards) and adding classic cards specifically for the format with Historic Anthology sets. Now Wizards of the Coast is taking Historic a step further with the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons set. The bulk of the 782-card set comes from previous Magic: The Gathering releases, including many cards from Modern Horizons and Modern Horizons II. However, Historic Horizons will also include 31 new cards that will not exist in Magic's print formats. That's because they use brand new mechanics that take advantage of Magic: The Gathering Arena's digital nature in ways that couldn't work using physical cards.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

MTG Arena suspends Brainstorm in Historic format

Brainstorm has been suspended in the Magic Arena Historic format, Wizards of the Coast announced today, hitting Izzet Phoenix and Jeskai Control builds. Effective July 22 in MTG Arena, Brainstorm will no longer be playable in the Historic format. Following the ban of Time Warp, WotC decided to keep a close eye on Brainstorm. Data from the last month has shown a slight decrease in play percentage of Izzet Phoenix and Jeskai Control, but the two builds still remain the most-played MTG Arena Historic decks.
Hobbiestechraptor.net

Digital Only Cards Coming to Magic: Arena

Wizards of the Coast surprised fans of Magic: The Gathering today with the latest announcement for their online version of the card game, Magic: Arena. Details were shared in a press release about the incoming update for Magic: Arena, Jumpstart: Historic Horizons. Releasing exclusively on the digital platform August 12, Jumpstart: Historic Horizons will introduce an absolute first for the popular card game: 31 all-new cards that will be exclusive to the digital card game.
Video GamesDestructoid

We’re live on Twitch tonight to rise the ranks in MTG: Arena

With only a week left of this MTG: Arena season, it’s time to rocket through the ranks from Diamond into Mythic. I’m typically not playing too much ranked these days, but with the release of standard 2022, I found myself picking it back up due to the shift in legal sets. There’s been a lot of control decks coming to life so the ladder feels extra tedious for me. I’ve made good progress with aggro to counter all the control however, particularly in monowhite/angels, so I’m hoping it’ll be enough for the final stretch.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

MTG Arena Gets A Little More Hearthstone-y With Next Expansion

When Hearthstone first came out, one of my initial thoughts about it was how clever Blizzard was at incorporating effects that you couldn’t do — at least not easily — in a physical card game. Most of these revolved around the game’s randomness, which, for better or worse, defined that game. Now, Wizards of the Coast is taking a page from Blizzard’s book.
Hobbiespocketgamer.com

Magic: The Gathering Arena will introduce Jumpstart: Historic Horizons next month

A new and exclusive expansion will be releasing for Magic: The Gathering Arena! Releasing on 12th August, “Jumpstart: Historic Horizons” is an expansion will feature 31 additional and exclusive cards that have been specifically designed for Magic: The Gathering Arena. For this new and digital environment, Wizards of the Coast...
HobbiesKotaku

Fans Upset At Magic: The Gathering Arena's Special New Digital Cards

Coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena on August 12, the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons expansion adds a trio of new game mechanics that only work in the digital version of the popular trading card game, along with 31 new digital only cards. The move away from traditional paper is rubbing some fans the wrong way.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

What is the MTG Arena Yawning Portal?

Wizards of the Coast is launching a dungeon adventure event called the Yawing Portal, a Standard Singleton format with an emblem. Venture was one of the main MTG mechanics introduced via Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures into the Forgotten Realms. The mechanic either allows a player to enter one of three dungeons or advance to the next room of a dungeon. Players who participate in the MTG Arena Yawning Portal event will take an adventure into the dungeon of Undermountain.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Gamescom Indie Arena Booth Returns as MMORPG Digital Event

Gamescom, an annual video game showcase based in Germany, is bringing back their Indie Arena Booth to give players across the globe the opportunity to try out some games. This year, the Booth will be presented in an MMORPG-like experience that will let players explore a variety of zones and interact with developers.
Video Gamespsu.com

Hunter’s Arena Legends Full Trophy List Confirmed

The full list of Hunter’s Arena Legends Trophies have been confirmed following news that the game will be available as part of the PS Plus August 2021 free games lineup. Legendary Hunter (Platinum) Unlock every Trophy. The Wealthy (Bronze) Acquire 150,000 Gold. Overspending (Bronze) Spend 20,000 Gold. Waste Yard (Bronze)
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Competitive MMO Lands of Kehliel posts slow but sure progress on its first match

Do you remember Lands of Kehliel? It first crossed our desk in November of last year, promising a competition-focused open world MMORPG experience where four teams of four players can fight monsters and one another, use soul shards from slain players in crafting, and race to complete quests that can only be snapped up by one player at a time in limited-time “journeys.” At the time of initial reporting, the devs at Hitwave Studios planned on entering Kickstarter soon, but as of a blog post from this past May, the devs appear to be having trouble finding investment for the title and a Kickstarter has yet to surface.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends bans 62 dashboarding players on Xbox and 1,965 on PS4

Respawn has banned over 2,000 Apex Legends players for dashboarding and "abuse of a matchmaking exploit." The devs add that 62 were Xbox players, while 1,965 were PS4 players. The info comes via Respawn's Conor Ford (thanks, Eurogamer) who says that of the 2,086 players banned, 62 were on Xbox, 15 on Switch, 44 on PC, and 1,965 on PS4. "Banned 2,086 players early this morning for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit allowing high-rank players into Bronze lobby to farm," Ford says, with dashboarding referring to an exploit where players could force-quit the game before losing a match. Ford says that these matchmaking bans vary in length, adding, "sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played."
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Apex Legends player bounces final enemy off the map with a grenade

An Apex Legends player pulled off an impressive play to win a game, knocking the final enemy off the map with a grenade. Frag grenades in Apex are an excellent way to damage enemies and soften them up before advancing. They can also force enemies out of a hiding position since they have to move to avoid the blast. But one Apex player used a grenade to knock an enemy off the map, which isn’t a traditional tactic but still effective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy