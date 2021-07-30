100-card Historic Brawl returns to MTG Arena as a permanent queue
Wizards of the Coast released the Aug. MTG Arena State of the Game today, highlighting that the next update will include a 100-card Historic Brawl queue. Scheduled to take place on Aug. 12, the long-awaited day for a 100-card Historic Brawl queue will arrive in MTG Arena. Similar to matchmaking in Standard Brawl, the system will match players with commanders of around the same power levels. The 100-card Historic Brawl queue will last until Standard fall rotation takes place, with WotC monitoring its popularity.dotesports.com
Comments / 0