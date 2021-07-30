Minnesota RØKKR knock off Atlanta FaZe 3-1, advance to winners round 2 in CDL Stage V Major

The Minnesota RØKKR pulled off possibly the biggest upset of the Call of Duty League season today with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta FaZe in the Stage Five Major. Minnesota became the first team to beat Atlanta in fewer than five maps in the 2021 CDL season and are just the fifth team to take down FaZe, joining the likes of Toronto Ultra, OpTic Chicago, New York Subliners, and Los Angeles Guerrillas. Standy, going up against Atlanta’s duo of Simp and aBeZy, looked like he could be the next superstar within the CDL. He made big play after big play and posted a 1.19 K/D along with more than 12,000 damage over the course of the series.